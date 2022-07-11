Trending GH: Ghanaians bemoan economic hardship amidst Eid ul-Adha holiday celebration

Ghanaians complain of economic hardship

Muslims mark Eid ul-Adha



Ghanaians go about daily activities on holiday



Many Ghanaians are lamenting the current economic hardship saying it has prevented them from engaging in social activities for the holiday.



They complained that the current economic hardship is not allowing them to enjoy the holidays and engage in other fun activities such as visiting the mall and other recreational centres.



One person who spoke to GhanaWeb lamented that, there is no money in the system therefore, he has nothing to celebrate and has decided to go about his daily business.

“Money is not in the system, if you try to spend more than your budget, it is going to be something else, the holiday is a holiday for people who have money, it’s not for all of us,” he said.



The holiday, which is normally characterized by charity activities, and social gatherings was rather dull as many people went about their daily activities.



For some, they are spending time with their family and plan to visit friends later in the day to give them gifts as is normally done.



Another man mentioned that the holiday presents them with ample time to clean up their environment and clear all the mess made during the celebration.



“There’s nothing going on, we are just having a clean-up exercise, after the slaughtering of the cows, we need to just clean up one or two messes that we made,” he added.

They however thanked God for a successful Eid celebration and asked that God should help reduce the current economic burden on Ghanaians.



