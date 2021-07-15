Trending GH: Ghanaians speak against $28m loan facility for MPs

• MPs have been receiving a lot of backlash following the announcement of a new loan facility for them to purchase cars

• The Finance Committee of Parliament has recommended that the practice be disallowed in the future



• GhanaWeb TV sought the reactions of the public on the matter



Members of Parliament are to benefit from a $28 million loan facility announced by the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta.



With that, each MP is expected to receive some $100,000 each to cater for this.



Although some of the MPs, including Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the MP for North Tongu, have stated that such arrangements should be disallowed and the state reposed with the full responsibility of taking car of the vehicles for them, a lot more of them are still yet to speak.

The Finance Committee of Parliament has, in the meantime, also suggested to the House to discontinue the practice in the future although this current arrangement will stand.



The general public has not been silent on this matter either and GhanaWeb TV's Trending GH, stepped into town to gather some of their views.



Watch it here:



