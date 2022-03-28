TrendingGH: Ghanaians welcome eased COVID restrictions, request for more Immigration officers at land borders

Ghanaians should be looking at living a 'normal life' soon after the President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, in his 28th Address to the nation, eased earlier imposed COVID-19 restrictions on the country.

Land borders have been opened, and beaches can now contain holidaymakers. The mandatory wearing of nose masks which has led many Ghanaians to become offenders of basic rules, has also been eased.



GhanaWeb took to the streets to find out if life was going to return to 'normal' after restrictions were eased on #TrendingGH.



A man who had just recovered from COVID-19, giving his reasons for still being in a nose mask despite the eased restrictions, said, "I suffered covid about a week ago, and I really don't want to take any chances; I think prevention is better than cure so, I am going to wear the nose mask until I personally believe the virus is gone. "I think it is very important to keep myself, stay healthy, and wearing the mask is one of the ways of keeping myself".



"I think the easing of restrictions is good; it has been long anticipated. We have a hot climate in Ghana, and the mask was just worsening our woes. With regards to the borders, I think Immigration officers should be positioned at our various land borders to reduce the rate of smuggling," another man added.



Meanwhile, speaking to some sellers of nose masks who will be affected by the low sale of the product at the end of the day, they noted that they are not going to cut down prices of the masks for people to buy and run at a loss, but are going to continue selling till their goods are finished.

They noted that the purchase of nose masks took a nosedive in the latter part of 2021, and the easing of restrictions will worsen sales.



“Before this announcement of eased restrictions, the purchasing of nose masks had already taken a dive. We are not going to reduce the prices of the masks else we will run at losses. We are still going to sell them till they finish, already we have seen low sales this morning but we will still sell for those who want to buy,” one nose mask trader noted.



Watch the full interaction with the people on #TrendingGH on GhanaWeb TV:



