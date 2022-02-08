TrendingGH: #NoCallsDay - Section of Ghanaians split on protest, call for government intervention

In protest to the currently running national SIM re-registration exercise in the country, a group of 22 Ghanaians, including the president of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe, and a former Member of Parliament for Kumbungu, Ras Mubarak, advised Ghanaians to join them to not to make mobile phone calls on Tuesday, February 8, 2022.

The group has been describing the re-registration exercise as “the circus surrounding the SIM card re-registration activity,” arguing that there is no regulation requiring mobile network users to “re-register” their SIM cards.



They called for a complete discontinuation of the process.



“Following the failure of the National Communications Authority (NCA) and Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) to address concerns about the legality and chaos of the Sim-Reregistration Exercise, we, the undersigned Concerned Mobile Network Subscribers, and the over 7000 online petitioners call on our fellow citizens to join our campaign for a #NoCallsDay boycott of the MNOs on Tuesday 8th February 2022,” a statement from the group said.

In order to gauge how effective or not this protest was, GhanaWeb TV stepped out to interact with some ordinary Ghanaians on the subject.



Here are all the split inputs some of them shared with GhanaWeb TV:



