TrendingGH: Public impressed with Dampare’s demeanour at committee hearing

The Inspector General of the Ghana Police Service, Dr George Akuffo Dampare on September 12, 2023, appeared before the 7-member committee probing the leaked take to oust him from office.

Appearing before the committee, the IGP dispelled the claims and allegations peddled against him by these police officers.



For his opening remarks alone, the IGP spent about 20 minutes uninterrupted explaining, providing clarifications, debunking, redirecting and straining of facts of the allegations made about his person and the police service under his leadership.



GhanaWeb went around to gather views from the public on the performance of Inspector General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, when he appeared before the committee.



The majority who spoke with GhanaWeb said they were impressed with Dampare’s demeanour at committee hearing. They believe that the plot against the Inspector General was a planned plot.



They say that the officers indicted in the tape only want to serve their personal interests and undermine the good works of the IGP in the police service and to the public.

“The whole thing seems like a coup d’état. If a big man in the police force tries to undermine the effort of the IGP who the biggest policeman in Ghana is, amounts straight to a coup d’état. If I were the IGP, I would be worried. But I am happy that when he came to address issues, he wasn’t vindictive. He didn’t hate anyone. He was generous.



“I don’t know what he is thinking but at least according to what he said, he was nice to every one of them. But the police officers should be taken care of. Politicians should stop using policemen and soldiers to get to power because in the end, it is a democracy, and it is based on votes and not guns,” one of the individuals who spoke with GhanaWeb said.



Another individual who also shared a similar opinion said that the IGP is innocent of all the allegations levelled against him.



“In my opinion, I think he is innocent although I don’t have any evidence to that but the way he spoke at the parliamentary hearing and the way his people conspired against him, I don’t think it is the right way. They should have done better.



“He is doing his work and I think it is the nature of many of us Ghanaians. People can easily conspire against you or go behind you to hate what he is doing. All this is because as we all know, he is strict, he is a man of his word,” she noted.

Also, one person likened the plot and the hearing to a football match.



He said “It’s just like a football match, the referee has his favourite in the game he is refereeing. In reference to the police and the accusation, it is all about politics. In all, it is unfair. But maybe the IGP is doing something, and the other officers have seen that was why they did what they did. But I think it is unfair to the IGP,” he added.



The committee met with the IGP, COP Alex Mensah, Supt Asare, Supt Gyebi with Burgi Naabu in an in-camera meeting today, September 13, 2023.



After the hearing, the chairman of the committee, Samuel Atta Akyea, announced that the next public hearing would be on October 2, 2023.



Watch the #TrendingGH below:





NW/OGB



