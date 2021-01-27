#TrendingGH: Residents in Koforidua bid farewell to JJ Rawlings

Correspondence from Eastern Region:

Some residents of Koforidua in the New Juaben South Municipal have expressed their farewell words to the late former President Jerry John Rawlings.



Speaking to Ghanaweb, the residents expressed the late Rawlings was a good man whose actions as President brought some relief to them in their jobs.



"I remember the time he came to power. He helped me a lot. He helped me in my job. He is the same person who helped us log into the social security. At the time they never thought of adding construction workers onto the social security insurance. He made them add us.



"So, the man, his death has pained me. He really helped me. In fact, you need to praise one who has really helped you.



"God should keep him well. God should bless his soul.



"Look, in 1983 when there was a lot of suffering in Ghana. This same man came to our rescue. He shared bread and other things. He loves people and had their interests at heart. That's good. So God bless him.

"God should bless his children and place them in high places in life," Jones Atoquayefio expressed.



Another resident, Kwadwo Antwi also described the late former President as a good person who served his nation with love.



He said, "He (Rawlings) has also done so well. He has really helped us in Ghana. He played his role to help us (Ghanaians). The Lord should keep his soul. He ruled for over 18 years. No one has attained such a feat."



However, some of the residents also expressed pain that some of Rawlings actions and policies did not favour them and that they cannot be sorry for his death.



"Rawlings came to undermine Ghanaians. No, no, no, I hate him even in his death. I never liked him from the way he came into power to date," Nana Yaw, a retiree expressed.



