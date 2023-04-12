TrendingGH: Varied views shared on Bryan Acheampong’s ‘we won’t hand over power’ comment

On Saturday, April 8, 2023, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) embarked on a health walk at Kwahu-Mpraeso, amidst the Easter festivities under the theme “Let’s arise and build Ghana together (Nehemiah 2:18).

The health saw the attendance of the vice president, Dr. Mahamudi Bawumia and some party officials such as the Justin Koduah Frimpong, Seth Kwame Acheampong, Mark Okraku Mantey and Bryan Acheampong.



As the health walk was still in progress, the MP for the Abetifi Constituency, Bryan Acheampong uttered some words which did not sit well with the opposition party, which is the NDC and some Ghanaians.



In his words, the NPP will never hand over power to the NPP and also, and they will do everything possible to win the 2024 elections, adding that, the NPP have the men.



These words he said triggered some citizens of the country as well as the NDC.



Some traders at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle shared their views on #TrendingGH on GhanaWeb.

Some of these traders think it was not right for the MP to have said that while others also supported him for passing on such comments.



According to one trader, she thinks there was nothing wrong with what Bryan said. She further explained that the MP might have said that because maybe the party has laid down some plans and procedures to win the coming elections.



Watch them share their views below:







