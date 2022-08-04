TrendingGH: What do Ghanaians know about Founders' Day?

A photo of the Big Six on Independence Day

Founders' Day is a day set aside to honour the memories of the founding fathers of Ghana.

They are called the founding fathers because their respective roles in Ghana’s independence win cannot be underplayed.



Before 2019, 4th August was marked as Founder’s Day; a day observed in honour of Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, Ghana’s first president.



After many debates, it was agreed that all other founders be celebrated as well and hence, the Big Six - Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, Ebenezer Ako-Adjei, Edward Akufo-Addo, Joseph Boakye Danquah, Emmanuel Obetsebi-Lamptey, and William Ofori Atta, are remembered on this day.



As part of activities to mark the day, GhanaWeb stepped out to inquire from some citizens, their knowledge about the day and why it is commemorated and the responses varied.



Whilst some mentioned the relevance, citing the Big Six, others were virtually clueless.

“I don't know what Founders' Day is about and I don't know who the Founding Fathers are. I have heard about the big six, but the issue is that only one person's name tops. When you talk about Nkrumah, his name covers all those people,” one person said.



“If not for you guys, I didn't know they had changed. They have made changes with regards to the Founders Day celebration,” another person said.



“What I know about Founders Day is that it was a day to celebrate one of the Founding Fathers but now they have put them together so they could be celebrated,” said a third person.







WA/BOG