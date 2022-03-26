TrendingGh: Ghanaians commend extension of SIM reregistration, request more outlets

The government of Ghana has tasked all its citizens to reregister their SIM cards with the Ghana Card only.

The exercise was initially scheduled to end on March 31, 2022, but has since been extended. Persons who failed to engage in the exercise stood a chance of permanently losing their SIM cards. A number of factors characterised the inability of some Ghanaians to undertake the exercise before the initial deadline: long queues, the inability of the NIA to issue registered Ghana cards, among others.



After countless calls, the Ministry of Communication and Digitalization heeded to public calls and extended the deadline to July 31, 2022. Reacting to the extension, some Ghanaians have commended the decision by the ministry.



Speaking on #TrendingGH on GhanaWeb TV, some of them said it will give them ample time to get their Ghana Cards.



“We are glad they extended it; it will give us enough time to prepare. I registered for my Ghana card in 2021 but I am yet to receive it. The extension in date will give me the opportunity to go for it and reregister,” a lady noted.

Meanwhile, others have requested for officials to be sent to various busy places like markets to enable people who are busy at their workplaces to participate in the reregistration.



Watch how they commended the extension on #TrendingGH below:



