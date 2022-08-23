Trial of NAM1: EOCO Boss spoke prosecution's mind – Menzgold customers

The aggrieved Menzgold customers say they want their locked up funds paid to them

The Coalition of Aggrieved Customers of Menzgold Ghana says it has estimated the recent statement by the Director General of the Economic and Organised Crime Office as representative of the team in charge of the prosecution of Nana Appiah Mensah (NAM1).

According to the customers of the defunct investment firm, they have received a similar indication from the prosecution that the state was lacking appropriate charges to press against NAM1 based on the available evidence.



"We have become aware of a detailed statement and a confession by Maame Yaa Tiwa Addo- Dankwa the Director General of the Economic and Organized Crime Office (EOCO), relating to the above subject -matter. We have also noted the public uproar that greeted her confession and wish to state that the EOCO Boss spoke the mind of the entire prosecution team including the office of Director of Public prosecutions and the parent AG Department responsible for the Nam1's prosecution. It should be on record that leadership of CACM were given similar information a fortnight ago by those responsible for the NAM1 prosecution,” parts of the statement read.



The head of the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), Maame Tiwaa Addo-Danquah, delivering an address at a forum held by the Asante Professional Club said the state is facing challenges in prosecuting NAM1 despite having the will.



She noted that existing laws are not exhaustive enough to pursue the crimes NAM1 is alleged to have committed including the operation of a Ponzi scheme.



“Sometimes you know someone has committed a crime but lack the relevant law to support your case…An example is the Menzgold case. Which law, which Act did he break? And it is becoming difficult even prosecuting that case because no law will define the offence,” the EOCO boss is reported to have said.

Reacting to Maame Tiwaa’s statement, the leadership of the Aggrieved customers of Menzgold said there is a clear lack of willingness on the part of the state to prosecute the CEO or see to the retrieval of funds they invested in his company.



"Isn't it a wonder that for more than 3 years of charging NAM 1 with those offences, not a single witness has been called to testify in court? Yet, we are constantly fed with news of incessant court adjournment.



“’As victims, we have indicated in several press releases that government is not committed to pursue the court case. As victims whose sole interest is to the payment of our locked-up investment by the State, we do not want to be dabbling in the discourse whether there is enough evidence or otherwise to prosecute. We want to see government take over full responsibility of the havoc caused to citizens with its attendant's loss of 183 lives," the statement further read.



According to the group, the statement by the EOCO boss should lead to an immediate suspension of the criminal trial of NAM1 and new strategies adopted that will ensure the retrieval of their monies adopted.



“The public confession which in our estimation represents the view of the Attorney General and by extension the government should immediately lead to a suspension of the criminal trial and a return to our recent call for the Attorney General or the finance Minister to immediately work with Parliament as a matter of urgency get passed the Private Member's motion on behalf of MenzGold victims as filed bv Hon Nelson Rockson Dafeamakpor (esq), Hon Member for South Dayi Constituency for a legislative backing and /or parliamentary approval for the payment of MenzGol victims,” the group said.

The group further suggested other alternative means for the retrieval of the funds underscoring the impact on their membership since Menzgold collapsed in 2018.



