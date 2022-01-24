Tricycle crashes into trailer, 2 dead

One victim is in critical condition after the incident

Tricycle runs into stationery trailer

2 die after ghastly accident



One in critical condition after accident at Offinso Old Town



Two lives have been lost after a tricycle crashed into a stationary trailer at Offinso Old Town in the Ashanti Region.



The accident happened at the aforementioned area in the early hours of Monday, January 24, 2022.



According to DailyGuide, an eyewitness told Ashanti Region-based radio station that the three persons were heading from Ahenkro to Offinso when the unfortunate accident happened.

“The tricycle rider was heading from Ahenkro to Offinso when he saw one of the cars facing them engaging in a dangerous overtaking”



“Upon seeing the danger the tricycle rider veered off the road in an attempt to escape death from the oncoming vehicle but he, unfortunately, run into a trailer which was parked along the road,” the eyewitness noted,” DailyGuide quoted.



The rider could not survive the accident due to the severe impact after the crash.



The bodies have since been deposited at the Offinso Saint Patrick Hospital’s morgue for preservation and autopsies.



One victim is in critical condition after the incident.