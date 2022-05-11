0
Tricycle riders advised to wear helmets

File Photo: A tricycle rider with passengers

Wed, 11 May 2022 Source: GNA

Mr Mohammed Nurudeen, Sales and Marketing Manager of LK Motorking International Company Limited, has advised tricycle riders to wear protective helmets and protect their heads from injuries in case of an accident.

He insisted on tricycle riders wearing the protective helmet before each journey and urged them to ensure that the helmet was in good condition to protect them.

Mr Nurudeen gave the advice in an interview with Ghana News Agency in Tamale.

He said "a protective helmet reduces the risk of serious head and brain injury or death in case of road accident" hence need to always wear them when riding.

He called on the law enforcement agencies to enforce the law on wearing protective helmets to ensure that tricycle users obey the law.

Mr Nurudeen urged the media and other stakeholders to educate riders on the importance of wearing helmets.

He demonstrated how to wear protective helmets and said the riders should ensure the helmet fits on their heads firmly.

Source: GNA
