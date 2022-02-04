Triggers of coups in W/A created by most participants of ECOWAS summit in Accra – Amaliba

Abraham Amaliba, member of the legal team of the National Democratic Congress

A member of the legal team of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Abraham Amaliba, has blamed the military takeovers in West African countries on some of the leaders who attended the Extraordinary Summit held by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) in Accra on Thursday, February 3.

He said some of the leaders have tampered with their respective constitutions to enable them to hold on to power, a situation that gives rise to uproar and the desire of the people to take the law into their own hands.



Speaking on the New Day show on TV3 with Berla Mundi on Friday, February 4, he said “The conditions or the causes of coup d’états were caused by the majority of those who sat in Accra. "When there is poor governance everybody feels they have the right to rescue the country."



“When I hear people say, the Military should stay out of politics, they should be staying the barracks, I tell them they don’t know how they feel.



Everybody feels they have the right to rescue the country from the doldrums. The presidents who sat yesterday, do they engage in self-introspection?”



During the meeting, the Chair of ECOWAS raised concern over the breach of constitutional order in the region notably with the recent military coup d’états and attempted coup d’état in some Member States.

In this regard, the Authority reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening democracy, freedom, and good governance in the region and instructs the Commission to expedite the review of the 2001 Supplementary Protocol on Democracy and Good Governance and the related legal instruments.



The meeting was under the chairmanship of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



“The Heads of State and Government express their deep gratitude to H.E. Nana Addo Dankwa AKUFO-ADDO, President of the Republic of Ghana and Chairperson of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government, for his leadership in ensuring the success of the Summit.”



Mr. Akufo-Addo told his colleague Heads of State to work hard to deal with the menace of the coup d’états in the sub-region.



Mr. Akufo-Addo said the resurgence of coup d’états in the region is a matter of grave concern because it challenges the democratic way of lives chosen.

“Your presence here is a strong indication of your willingness to find a sustainable solution to the resurgence of cancer in our region. Let us address this dangerous trend collectively and decisively before it devastates the whole region.



“The resurgence of coup d’états in our region is a matter of grave concern, This revolution challenges the democratic way of lives we have chosen. We need to stand firm to protect democracy and freedom in our region,” he said at a meeting with the Heads of States in Accra today, Thursday, February 3, 2022, over the military takeover in Burkina Faso.



Burkina Faso’s President Roch Marc Kabore was overthrown last week by their army led by Lt. Col. Paul Henry Sandiego.



According to them, the president has failed to deal with Islamist militants in the country.



ECOWAS has subsequently suspended Burkina Faso from all its activities as a means to compel them to return the country to democratic governance.