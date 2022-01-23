Trigmatic holds exclusive music showcase in South Africa

Trigmatic seated in car with a fan. Image credit FlashedBySanele

Source: Matic Multimedia

Multi-award-winning Ghanaian singer, songwriter, rapper and composer Trigmatic, on January 21, 2022, joined forces with Mercedes-Benz Sandton to host a music showcase for thirty of Africa’s music industry leaders, as well as other music stakeholders.

This event forms part of Trigmatic’s pre-release events for his upcoming EP, 'Love From Jozi' - a seven-track EP inspired by the sounds and sights of Johannesburg, South Africa, where the EP was recorded.



The event was held at the plush Mercedes-Benz Sandton retailer, where attendees were treated to some great music off the EP.



In attendance were representatives of the Ghana High Commission (South Africa), CEO of UMG Sipho Dlamini, Lerato Masepe from Def Jam, Lebo Kgothadi from Universal Music, Siphele Khumalo from Wines, Munya Chanetsa (A&R Sony Music and founder of Moti Africa), Zamani Ndimande (CEO of Bayeni Holdings), and musician Donald Denial, to mention just a few.



South Africa’s DJ and artist DJ Tira couldn’t make it to the exclusive event but sent a heart-warming video wishing Trig well in his music journey.

The event was curated by South African actress and model, Angel Pooe.



Thato Tlagae (Media Expert) and Kelvin Mogoane (AMG Product Expert) from Mercedes Benz Sandton expressed their excitement about the collaboration between the retailer and Trigmatic and hinted at more of these collaborations in the future.



Trigmatic in his speech encouraged more collaborative moves between corporate bodies and creatives, and more cultural exchanges between African nations. He highlighted the current attention given to African music, and the opportunities Africans stand to gain from endeavours in this direction.



Trigmatic’s EP is expected to be released in March with expectations of taking over the continent as always.