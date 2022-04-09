11
Trotro mate trades blows with passenger over 50 pesewas

Sat, 9 Apr 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A bus conductor (trotro mate) and a passenger had to settle one roughly after they both failed to agree on a 50pesewas change.

A video posted on popular social media page, “Tell It All’’ captures two men dishing out to each other in an Azumah versus Jeff Fenech fashion in a public transport (trotro).

Commentaries on the video indicate that the mate and the passenger disagreed over a few pesewas change which resulted in a heated verbal exchange before becoming a ful-blown fight.

Fights between commuters and bus conductors are not new in the country but have heightened recently following the rise in fuel prices and hardships in the economy.

In February this year, transport operators announced 15% adjustment in transport fares following repeated rise in fuel prices.

These new fares which took effect on Saturday, February 26, 2022 includes fares for shared taxis, intra-city (trotro) and intercity (long distance).

Barely a month after that adjustment, transport union are hinting of fares as the fuel prices have seen no significant reduction.

It was initially planned the new prices were going to be announced this week but it was shelved for further talks with the government.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
