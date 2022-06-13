Truck driver plying Ejisu-Kumasi stretch without back tires in viral video arrested

The DAF truck

Police in the Ashanti Region have arrested the driver of a DAF truck with registration no. AS 7324- 12, seen in a viral video plying the Ejisu-Kumasi road, without his back tires, an official statement has confirmed.

The Ghana Police Service said in a statement that the suspect driver, Kofi Nkansah, was arrested today (June 12, 2022) at Ejisu.



“The vehicle has been impounded and the suspect will be arraigned tomorrow 13/06/22,” the statement said.



The police commended the person who spotted the person, took the footage and alerted the police for further action.



“We wish to urge others to endeavour to bring such issues to the attention of the Police for immediate action. Let us continue to work together to ensure discipline on our roads”, the police said.



Ejisu accident kills three

This latest development comes after a driver ran into pedestrians, killing three of them at Ejisu-Besease, late last month.



Justice Adjoyi, 30, crashed his Honda CR-V vehicle with registration number AS 2221-22 into Hamidu Mohammed, 62, Abdul Rahman Mohammed, 50, and their brother in-law Masawudu Nacro, who were standing by the roadside about a week ago.



Police prosecutors say Adjoyi did not exercise caution when he dangerously overtook a vehicle ahead of him.



He subsequently lost control and killed his victims whilst driving on the Konongo – Ejisu section of the main Kumasi-Accra road.



The suspect driver is in custody assisting police investigations.

Chinese owner and driver of Ejisu timber carrying skidder convicted



In another development, the Efiduase Magistrate Court convicted two persons implicated in a case where a skidder was seen dangerously carrying a timber log through traffic at Ejisu in the Ashanti region.



The convicts, the Chinese owner of Hiltons Wood Processing Company at Ejisu, identified only as Sunny and the driver of the equipment, Dauda Mohammed, were each slapped with a 100-penalty-unit fine, equivalent to ¢1200.



They pleaded guilty to charges of causing danger and road obstruction to other road users and abetment and were convicted on their plea.



The two were arrested by the Motor, Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of the Ejisu Divisional Police Command led by ASP Francis Mireku, the MTTD Commander, on January 27, 2022.

Residents of Ejisu were thrown into a state of shock when a heavy-lifting machine was seen carrying a huge timber at a busy traffic intersection on the Kumasi-Accra highway.











