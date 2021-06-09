Truck loaded with yam falls into River Oti

A truck from Dambai in the Oti Region has plunged into River Oti at Dambai in the Krachi East Municipality.

The truck loaded with tubers of yam was travelling from Dambai to Kete-Krachi at the time of the accident.



Witnesses told Kingdomfmonline.com that the truck in an attempt to enter a ferry at the Dambai side of the river accidentally fell into the River.



He said to pull the truck, the divers must first offload the yam from the vehicle.

They said the driver and mates were saved and said there was no casualty.



Watch the video below:



