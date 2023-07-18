True democracy has fair trial, not a kangaroo court – James Quayson

MP for Assin North, James Gyakye Quayson

Embattled Member of Parliament for Assin North Constituency, James Gyakye Quayson has described his criminal prosecution by the State as one that lacks fairness in a democracy governance.

Rather, he said a true democracy should have a transparent system that comes with fair trial and not a Kangaroo court as his case has been.



The legislator is currently facing five criminal charges including perjury and forgery and had earlier pleaded not guilty while the trial continues.



Addressing some party faithfuls on Friday, July 14, 2023 at the Law Court Complex in Accra after his lawyers had asked the High Court to halt the trial pending the determination of a Certiorari and a prohibition application filed at the Supreme Court, James Quayson said his fight is a fight for justice.

“I just want to take a moment here to thank all of you for coming out of your busy schedules, devoting your time to support me. It means a lot to me and it means a lot to the party NDC and also to all Ghanaians.



“This is a fight for justice and democracy because today it may be happening to Quayson another day it may be happening to someone and we want to stop these things. A true democracy should have a transparent system, a fair justice trial and not kangaroo court. I believe in the rule of law and I am very hopeful that this matter will come to a favorable conclusion,” Mr. Quayson stated.