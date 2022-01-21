'Truly sad' - Akufo-Addo, Mahama pick same adjective in Apiate explosion message

John Mahama and Akufo-Addo

Explosion claims 17 lives in Apiate

The incident involved a mining company truck and a motorcycle



Akufo-Addo, Mahama send condolences to victims



Former President Mahama started his message with 'truly sad' while condoling with victims of the Apiate explosion that has so far claimed 17 lives according to official sources.



'A truly sad day for Ghana!' his message of January 20, 2022, started. He went on to condole with the families of victims and prayed for a speedy recovery for other persons who were injured in the accident.



Hours before his message, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has issued a statement about having received a briefing of the incident that occurred at about 1:25 according to a Police situational report.

'Truly sad' was one of the key descriptions the President's message posted on his social media handles used.



The second paragraph read thus: "It is a truly sad, unfortunate and tragic incident, and I extend, on behalf of Government, deep condolences to the families of the deceased, and I wish the injured a speedy recovery."



The president's message like that of Mahama also had words of condolences to the families of the deceased and speedy recovery to persons who sustained injuries.



Government through the Ministry of Information confirmed via a statement that the casualty figure as of January 20, 2022, stood at 76.



Out of that figure, 17 people have died while 59 injured persons have so far been rescued.

"Out of the fifty-nine (59) injured persons, forty-two (42) are receiving treatment and some in critical condition," the statement noted.



FULL TEXT: President Akufo-Addo's message



I have just received a briefing on the circumstances that led to an explosion in Apiate near Bogoso, in the Western Region, resulting in the loss of lives and the destruction of properties belonging to residents.



It is a truly sad, unfortunate and tragic incident, and I extend, on behalf of Government, deep condolences to the families of the deceased, and I wish the injured a speedy recovery.



The Police, Armed Forces and the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) are co-ordinating efforts to contain the situation, and I have also instructed NADMO to see to it that rapid relief is brought to residents of the town.

Government will spare no effort to ensure a rapid return to a situation of normalcy for residents of Apiate.



Brief about the Apiate explosion



According to the Ghana Police Service' situational report, the accident happened around 1:25 pm and involved a DAF vehicle, WR 2252-18, that was transporting explosives from the MAXAM Company, Tarkwa, to Chirano Gold Mines and a motorcycle.



The impact of the motorcycle ramming into the truck caused a fire that ignited explosives on the DAF van causing it to burst into flames.



“D/Cpl Isaac Kamanim of Firearms Unit/Tarkwa was escorting explosives from MAXAM Company, Tarkwa, in a DAF van with registration no. WR 2252-18 driven by Alfred Pappoe to Chirano Gold Mines in the WNR.”

“At a section of the road between Bogoso and Bawdie, a motorcycle rider from the opposite direction ran under the van carrying the explosives. The driver sustained deep cut on the head and was rushed to Government Hospital, Tarkwa. The Police escort escaped unhurt,” the Police report indicated.



A multi-institutional response team involving the Police, Fire Service, Ambulance Service, NADMO, Ghana Health Service and the military are currently on the ground providing assistance on orders of the President.



Mahama's full message



