Trust Akufo-Addo to deliver more in his second term – Paul Amaning

Paul Amaning, Eastern Regional New Patriotic Party (NPP) Chairman hopeful

Paul Amaning, the Eastern Regional New Patriotic Party (NPP) Chairman hopeful, wants Ghanaians to trust President Akufo-Addo and the NPP to deliver on their promises in its second term.

He says the first term of Nana Akufo-Addo has been exceptional, and the next four years will see unprecedented development in the country.



According to him, President Akufo-Addo has shown good faith with Ghanaians by introducing many social intervention programmes such as Free SHS, 1 District 1 Factory, 1 Village 1 Dam etc.



"His Excellency President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo remains resolute in fulfilling the party's commitments to the good people of Ghana. Let us trust and support the continuation of his good works, and we know as a party that we will deliver more and solidly to the satisfaction of all Ghanaians". Paul Amaning also called for a united Ghana to accelerate development devoid of partisan politics.

"All well-meaning Ghanaians continue to agree on staying united as one people despite our differences and the difficulties we may be confronted with as a country. Hence, after a very politically charged environment experienced in 2020 amidst COVID-19, 2022 should be our year of national healing, reconciliation and kindness to each other. We must continue to cherish and safeguard the pillars of Ghana's development; peace, tolerance, dialogue, consensus-building and collaboration. These remain the only guarantee for the progress, growth, stability and prosperity we all desire for our nation and its people," Paul Amaning exclusively told Kwaku Dawuro on Anopa Nkomo on Accra-based Kingdom FM 107.7



"Let us all resolve as Ghanaians to work diligently on enhancing our democratic governance systems and political stability; steadily improving the economy amidst COVID-19, and expanding infrastructure and access to more social interventions by government."