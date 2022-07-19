Trust Akufo-Addo to negotiate favourable IMF Deal - Tema MCE

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

The Metropolitan Chief Executive of Tema, Hon. Yohane Amarh Ashitey, has urged Ghanaians to take President Akufo-Addo for his word in respect of the promise to negotiate a good deal for Ghana.

In a write-up following the President’s assurance, the Tema MCE said the president can be trusted to deliver on it because of his track record so far in government after he assumed office in 2017.



“If you look at the fact that Free SHS is under implementation, Planting for Food and Jobs is under implementation as well as ‘one district, one factory,’ NABCO and ‘one village, one dam, you can trust that this president will deliver on this promise,” Hon. Amarh Ashitey wrote.



President Akufo-Addo made the promise while addressing the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP)’s national executive election in Accra on Saturday, July 16th, 2022.



“I want to assure the people of Ghana that we are going to negotiate a good deal with the IMF. A deal that would allow us to revive our economy and to continue the task of building an even stronger economy than we had before,” President Akufo-Addo wrote.



Concurring, Hon. Yohane Amarh Ashitey refered to the HIPC initiative that the Kufuor government had signed up for against concerns from some quarters of the country, especially the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

“In spite of all the hullabaloo, like His Excellency the President said, the NPP government of President Kufuor took Ghana to HIPC and brought us back without any scars.



“Again like President Akufo-Addo said, when his government came into office in 2017, it had inherited an International Monetary Fund (IMF) program that the previous government had embarked on and successfully completed it after two years.”



The Tema MCE also urged Ghanaians not to be apprehensive of the IMF program leading to a cancelation of important social safety programs such as Free SHS and ‘one district, one factory,’ because the government is the one tailoring a homegrown solution for the IMF to back.



“People should know that we are at the IMF for policy credibility, not as beggars. The IMF is not going to determine what help to give us, we are going to let them know what we are doing and the support we need to enhance our homegrown solutions.



Therefore nobody should fear that president Akufo-Addo will destroy his own legacy through this support,” Hon. Yohane Amarh Ashitey added.