Trust Fund unable to pay students because of Nana Addo’s reckless capping of GETFund – MP

Dr Clement Apaak, Member of Parliament for Builsa South

A Deputy Ranking Member on the Education Committee of Parliament Dr Clement Apaak has slammed the Nana Addo-led administration over its failure to meet its obligations to pay student loans applied by applicants.

The lawmaker, who represents the constituents of Builsa South, was reacting to the statement issued by the National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS) demanding that students be paid their student loans immediately.



NUGS, in its statement, said it had received several complaints from students nationwide if the non-payment of student loans after a long period of applications.



It has also been revealed that last semester’s arrears were unpaid, affecting approximately 70,000 students who applied.



According to the report, some institutions have also issued notices and warnings to students affected by the issue.

Dr Clement Apaak, in response, stated that the government is unable to meet this obligation because it has recklessly cut and capped funds that should go to GETFund.



He stated that funds that should have gone to GETFund have not been released due to the capping and that GETFund has been impacted because it is the primary source of funds for the Students Loan Trust Fund.



”Student Loan Trust is unable to meet its obligations because of the reckless decision by the NADAA/Bawumia NPP gov’t to cap/cut funds that should go to GETFUND. GETFUND is the main source of funds for the Loan Trust, but GETFUND itself is struggling. This is the root of the problem!”