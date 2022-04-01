Truth and honesty will make you a great leader - Ya-Naa blesses Salam Mustapha

Overlord of Dagbon, Abubakari Mahama II with Salam Mustapha

Overlord of Dagbon, Abubakari Mahama II has challenged the National Youth Organiser hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Salam Mustapha to let truth and honesty be his pivot in all his dealings.

According to him, these are the major ingredients of a great leader urging him not to depart from them irrespective of the challenges he faces in his bid to lead the youth wing of the party.



Great leaders he observed, are embedded with truth and honesty making them stand out among others after their tenures and become major reference points for generations unborn.



“Let truth and honesty be your veneer as that will make you a great leader. You should distinguish yourself by standing by these principles at all times and the future generation will refer to you as a role model”, he challenged.



Salam Mustapha had paid a courtesy call on the revered King as a son of the soil to formally inform him of his intention to run for the position of National Youth Organiser of the NPP.



After offering cola to the aspirant and delegation, Salam Mustapha informed the king of his ambition to become the youth leader of his party and prayed for the support and blessings of the King. The one-time Deputy National Youth organiser caught the favour of the king, who told him that he has his blessings to run and prays for his success in the elections.

The aspirant promised the king to hold steadfast to his advice and never to depart from the path of truth and honesty.



“Thanks, your majesty for the advice and I promise to abide by them at all times. As a father, I will hold them to my chest and never depart from them”, he promised.



The King gave him tubers of yam and guinea fowls and wished him and his team well in their endeavour.



Accompanying Salam Mustapha to the Palace welcomed was the Mayor of Tamale, Hon. Sule Salifu and Northern Regional Organiser of the party Alhaji Rashid Salifu COP.