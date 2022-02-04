‘Try and let’s see’- Minority dares Majority over plans to bar Assin North MP from sittings

Embattled Assin North MP, James Gyekye Quayson

Assin North MP slapped with forgery and 4 other criminal charges

Minority accuse government over ploy to reduce it numbers



Majority vows to bar NDC MP from sittings



The Minority group in parliament has suggested that it is waiting with bated breath to see what will happen when the Majority NPP side attempts to prevent embattled Assin North MP, James Gyakye Quayson from entering the chamber.



Speaking to Joy News’ Parliamentary correspondent, Deputy Minority Leader, James Klutse Avedzi insisted that, “he is a Member of Parliament duly elected by the people of Assin North.”



He also refuted assertions that the Minority group were shielding the MP from facing the full rigorous of the law.

The MP for Ketu North mentioned that the government was attempting to reduce the number of NDC MPs to 136 in order to ‘forcefully’ pass the controversial E-levy.



He however served notice that the NDC side of the house will resist attempts by the presiding speaker to vote.



Honourable James Klutse Avedzi maintained that his side will ensure that Gyakye Quayson, votes on the controversial E-levy if it is resubmitted before the House as no court papers barring him from discharging his duties as a lawmaker has been served on him.



“The is nothing against him that debars him from voting. He will vote. What says that he should not vote? If the bill is brought and he is in the Chamber why won’t he vote.



"He has not been served with any injunction so don’t say there is an injunction against him until he has been served then you can say there is something against him.

"He has not been served so there is nothing like that. He is a Member of Parliament and he is entitled to vote. So if the bill is tabled today and he happens to be around, he will vote,” he said.



Asked about plans by the NPP majority side to prevent the embattled from participating in parliamentary business, James Kluste Avedzi said;



“They should try and let’s see what happens. They should try [preventing] a Member of Parliament who is coming to enter the chamber and perform his duty, let them take the law into their own hands to restrict him and let’s see what happens. Let’s see what happens, if he will allow himself to be prevented we will see.”

The Assin North MP has recently been charged with forgery and four other criminal offences.



The charges include Deceit of public officer contrary to section 251 (b) of the Criminal offences Act, 1960, Act 29; Forgery of Passport or Travel Certificate, contrary to section 15 (1)(b) of Passports and Travel Certificates Act, 1967 (NLCD 155); and, Knowingly making a False Statutory Declaration in contravention of the Statutory Declarations Act, 1971, Act 389.



The MP is reported to have declared that he owes no allegiance to any country whiles applying for a Ghanaian passport on 26th July 2019.



The state argues that the MP held Canadian citizenship issued to him on 30th October 2016 but failed to declare it in the application for the Ghanaian passport.