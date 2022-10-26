‘Try me' has metamorphosed into a big trial – Tarzan mocks Akufo-Addo

Dr Charles Wereko-Brobby

Dr Charles Wereko-Brobby, popularly known as Tarzan, has indicated that these are hard times for his friend and fellow "kumepreko" member who is now the president of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

According to him, Akufo-Addo is at the moment on a verge of making a tough decision between his family and the governing party.



Some NPP MPs on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, organised a press conference to demand the dismissal of the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, and the Minister of State at the finance ministry, Charles Adu Boahen, in order to restore public confidence in the economy.



Andy Kwame Appiah-Kubi, Spokesperson for the MPs who describe themselves as the backbenchers said if the president fails to heed their call, they will also not do business with the government nor support the 2023 Budget.



"We have had occasions to defend allegations of conflicts of interest, lack of confidence, and trust against the leadership of the Finance Ministry.



“The recent development within the economy is of major concern to our caucus and our constituents. We have made our grave concern to our president through the parliamentary leadership and the leadership of the party without and positive response,” Andy Appiah Kubi said.

Reacting to this, Dr Wereko-Brobby, who remains under suspension from the governing party, NPP, wrote in a series of posts on his Facebook timeline that, this is the moment that the president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo needs to choose between family, thus Ken Ofori-Atta – who is the president’s cousin – party – NPP and nation – Ghana.



He also reminded Akufo-Addo of how when he was seeking the votes years back literally begged the electorates to 'try him.'



“TIME TO CHOOSE. Family OR Party & Nation? #Addo_DcrunchMOMENT,” Dr Charles Wereko-Brobby wrote.



He added in twi, “#S)MeHw3 Ab3y3 #NS)Hw3K3se3 - try me has metamorphosed into a big trial - #KenORPartyNOW! #ÇRUNCHTime4AddoD”













PEN/SARA