'Trying to usurp the will of the people?' - Zanetor on budget brouhaha

Member of Parliament for Klottey Korley Constituency, Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings reacted to scenes on the floor of Parliament on Tuesday when the 2022 budget rejection was reversed and subsequently approved.

She asked two rhetorical questions in a tweet, one touching on the issue of usurpation of the will of the people and the other on the true purpose of the Constitution in protecting the interests of Ghanaians.



"Trying to usurp the will of the people of Ghana? Does the constitution exist to protect the interests of the people of Ghana or is it there to serve the parochial interests of a few?" her post read.



Speaker Alban Bagbin on Friday, November 26, 2021, supervised a vote that rejected the 2022 Budget after the majority side had staged a boycott of proceedings over disagreements with the speaker.



However, the house having reconvened on Tuesday, November 30, 2021, voted to overturn the budget rejection, a vote that had the absence of the minority who stayed out of the chamber.



Presiding over proceedings of the house on Tuesday, the Second Deputy Speaker, Joseph Osei Owusu sitting in for the speaker after ordering for a count of the number of MPs in the house, albeit only majority MPs, announced that there were 138 members present including himself.

He further stated that the number satisfies the constitutional requirement for the house to pass a vote and thus called for a new vote to overturn the decision on Friday as moved by the Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu.



With the absence of the minority side, the all-majority MPs present voted to overturn the rejection of the 2022 budget statement.



The house further conducted a vote to pass the 2022 Budget Statement and Economic Policy with the speaker announcing the budget presented to the house by the minister for finance on September 17, 2021, as having been adopted by the house.



Reacting to the development in a Facebook post sighted by GhanaWeb, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa who is a member of the minority described the actions of the majority side as a wage of war against the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin and the entire Ghanaian population.

“Declaration of war against the Rt. Hon. Speaker of Parliament and the Ghanaian people,” he stated and went further to hint of a follow up from the minority saying “this is just the beginning.”



Meanwhile the minority side in a press conference has described the approval of the budget as contravening the dictates of the law and procedures of parliament.



At the press conference addressed by the Majority Leader, Haruna Iddrissu, he stated that the second deputy speaker who was presiding over proceedings cannot be counted as a voting MP and thus the number in the chamber did not satisfy the constitutional requirement to reach a decision.



