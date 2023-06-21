Tsikata, Ablakwa, Lithur: NDC big shots who attended Gyakye Quayson’s High Court hearing

North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa with ex-AGs Betty Mould Iddrisu and Mareitta Brew

Big shots of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) were in court to solidarize with Member of Parliament aspirant for Assin North, James Gyakye Quayson.

Quayson is appearing before an Accra High Court in a criminal trial relative to his failure to fully denounce his Canadian citizenship before contesting and winning the 2020 parliamentary seat in Assin North for the NDC.



James Quayson had pleaded not guilty to five charges of deceit of the public officer, forgery of passport or travel certificates, knowingly making a false statutory declaration, perjury and false declaration for office.



He has been granted bail and is standing trial.



On Tuesday, June 20, Quayson who is currently campaigning in his constituency was in court as his lawyers sought to stay the hearing till after the June 26 by-election that was occasioned by his removal from Parliament by the Supreme Court.



A key NDC member who was in court was renowned lawyer Tsatsu Tsikata, who is the lead counsel for the embattled politician.

GhanaWeb checks showed that other big shots in attendance were: Prof Naana Opoku-Agyemang, the 2020 vice presidential candidate of the NDC; Mrs. Betty Mould Iddrisu and Marietta Brew Appiah Oppong, former Attorney Generals.



Lawyer Tony Lithur was in attendance as well as Kofi Adams and Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, MPs for Buem and North Tongu respectively. Former health minister Alex Segbefia and the NDC’s head of legal affairs, lawyer Abraham Amaliba was also present among others.



Leave our MP alone



Some sympathizers of the James Quayson also stormed the court displaying placards while chanting the name of James Quayson as their preferred choice.



Some of the inscription are – Assin North loves Hon. Quayson, leave our MP alone, Assin North want Hon. Quayson to lead, Assin North decision Hon. We, the people of Assin North choose Hon. Quayson as our MP, we need Hon Quayson, let our people go free Hon. Quayson among others.





