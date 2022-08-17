0
Tufuhene of Agona Nyakrom hails organizers of YiDE program

WhatsApp Image 2022 08 16 At 9.jpeg Members of Youth in Digital Entrepreneurship

Wed, 17 Aug 2022 Source: Novieku, Contributor

Tufuhene of Agona Nyakrom Traditional Area Nana Osei Bonsu III has thrown his weight behind organizers of the Youth in Digital Entrepreneurship (YiDE) program, a novel entrepreneurial drive aimed at equipping millennials with an interest in acquiring digital skills.

The monarch made the comment as founding members of the program and resources persons paid him a courtesy visit ahead of final training at Nyakrom Secondary Technical School (Nyastec) on Saturday, August 13.

Applauding the scheme and the effort of organizers, Nana Osei Bonsu III was elated about the scheme's visit to schools in the community. He entreated organizers to ensure the beneficiaries who are mostly between form 1 and 3 undergo refresher programs to sharpen the skills acquired through the three weeks program.

He prayed for the scheme to be extended to other schools in the region.

The Youth in Digital Entrepreneurship, a mentorship program by a team of young Ghanaians seeks to equip millennials with an interest in acquiring skills in photography, videography, graphic design, blogging and social media marketing.

