Tullow Ghana donates tablets worth US$100K to Ghana Health Service

Tullow Ghana official (right) hands over the tablets at a ceremony

Source: Tullow Ghana

Tullow Ghana Limited has donated two hundred (200) pieces of Samsung Galaxy A7 tablets to the Ghana Health Service.

Responding to the covid-19 pandemic in Ghana, the government of Ghana has rolled out the National Vaccination Days Campaign aimed to vaccinating about 64% of the population to help reduce fatalities from the infection and the impact of the pandemic in Ghana.



To support the governments fights against Covid-19, Tullow Ghana donates these ultramodern portable tablets worth One Hundred Thousand US. Dollars to augment the information Technology logistics base of the Ghana Health Service that will be used during governments National Covid-19 Vaccination Day which was launched on the 31st January 2022 and other vaccination campaign.

Deputy Managing Director of Tullow Ghana, Cynthia Lumor said, “this donation is part of Tullow Ghana’s shared prosperity drive to support governments efforts at containing and controlling the impact of Covid-19 in Ghana. As a responsible company, we consider this gesture as our commitment to the government and the people of Ghana to end Covid-19.”



The SIM-enabled internet-compatible tablets, come with high-capacity memory and processing chips to aid seamless and fast data gathering during the registration phase of the National Covid 19 Vaccination Days Campaign and the subsequent vaccination exercises that will be conducted.