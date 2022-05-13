Tullow Ghana updates Energy Minister on proposed self-operate project for FPSO Kwame Nkrumah

Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh and Mr. Wissam Al Monthiry and

Energy Minister, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh met officials of Tullow Ghana Limited led by their Managing Director, Mr. Wissam Al Monthiry.

In the Presence of senior officials of the Petroleum Commission and the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation, the company provided the Minister with an update on the proposed self-operate project for FPSO Kwame Nkrumah (KNK).



Dr. Prempeh expressed the belief that a deeper understanding of their proposal and the further evaluation of various options are critical to the development of our upstream petroleum industry. He thus urged them to continue to work collaboratively with the PC and the GNPC.



The Minister who is also the Manhyia South lawmaker reiterated his continuous commitment to a sound relationship between the Energy sector and investors, anchored on a robust legal and regulatory framework toward the judicious exploitation of the country’s hydrocarbon resource.

