Turkey is not a place for hustlers; the currency is depreciating - Woman reveals

DJ Nyaami in a photo collage with Agatha

Source: SVTV Africa

Turkey-based Ghanaian Agatha has disclosed that Turkey is not a place for working immigrants to stay because the currency’s value has dropped.

In a chat on SVTV Africa, Agatha, however, mentioned that Turkey is best for people who wish to transact import and export business. She indicated that the Turkish economy keeps receding and will not encourage people to travel there for work.



“Turkey was good some eight years when I came here, but now, the economy keeps receding. It’s getting worse. So I don’t think I can stay here anymore,” she said on Daily Hustle Worldwide.



According to her, many Ghanaians are stranded in Turkey because the travel agents lie to them. Many of them do not have working permits. They live on the streets and in ghettos.

“But it is good if you come here for business. If you want to import clothes or other products to Ghana, you're good. Factory employees work 12 to 14 hours a day, but the salary is not enough,” she told DJ Nyaami.



Miss Agatha advised the youth who plan to travel for work to change their mindset about working in Ghana. According to her, many jobs are available, but the income is not favorable.



“Some people have jobs and live well, but they still want to travel. Such persons shouldn't travel unless for business. Turkey is not the place to stay and work,” Agatha opined.