Turn Parliament into supermarket and sell 'kobi, kako' - Allotey Jacobs fires MPs

Social Commentator, Bernard Allotey Jacobs, has reprimanded the Members of Parliament over their conduct in the House.

The Majority and Minority have shared dissenting opinions on the 2022 budget that was presented by the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta.



With the Minority kicking against the budget, the Majority have approved it.



To the Minority, the budget, with particular reference to the government's e-levy, will compound the hardships of Ghanaians whereas the Majority strongly believes the budget named "Agyenkwa Budget" will rather relieve Ghanaians.



On Wednesday, December 1, 2021, things escalated quickly while the Minority and Majority were broaching issues on the floor of Parliament resulting in the Minority members attempting to attack the Deputy Speaker, Joseph Osei Owusu (Joe Wise) who sat in for the Speaker, Alban Bagbin.



The Speaker's seat was pulled away by a Minority member in protest against the Deputy Speaker.



Addresssing the issue during a panel discussion on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo', Bernard Allotey Jacobs scolded the Parliamentarians for playing with the budget.

'"The budget is our destiny for the year 2022. It involves and includes everyone, even an unborn baby in the womb and we have turned the budget into gutter to gutter playing sides depending upon how people are being influenced from behind the scenes," he said.



"Some of the Parliamentarians are like spoiled child or spoiled children, so they are playing with the Parliament,'' he further slammed the MPs.



To him, it would be better to turn Parliament into a "supermarket Africana and sell kobi, kako and other things" if the MPs can't be serious in Parliament, adding, "when a foreigner comes and wants to go to a chop bar in the Parliament House, you will find the Parliament House very clean''.



''You can't hold the destiny of this country. You can't!'', he warned them.



