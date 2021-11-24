Turn the media commission to an authority – JOT

According to the media consultant, National Media Commission needs to be made an Authority

Media Consultant, John Osei Tutu Agyemang popularly known as JOT has suggested that the National Media Commission be changed to an Authority.

According to him, the Media Commission is not being given the necessary power they deserve to make changes in the media landscape.



He is of the view that the media commission should be able to correct the wrongs going on in the media but due to the power, they lack this is impossible.



Talking to Rev Nyansa Boakwa on Happy 98.9 fm’s Obra Yi’s edition of NsemPii he said, “I think that to start with, whoever is in power this time or next time should have the ‘balls’ to turn the media commission into an authority. Secondly, empower them to be able to do the things that will sanitize the airwaves and they should also be given legal backing that can equate them either to a high court so people can listen to them when they speak”.



He believes that if all these are not done for the media commission, people will go on to disregard them.

JOT emphasized that, with the current stage we find ourselves in as a country, a lot of people do not listen to radio nor watch television anyone due to the ‘noise’ most of these media people make on their platforms.



Using himself as an example he said, “when I’m watching DSTV at home, I know I’m not going to be saddled with all the nonsense that people say so unfortunately I will not watch it”.



He believes that, the time has come for us to go back to the importance of what the media is and if the Ghana media commission is given the authority, they will be able to control the media and make sure the right things are being said and done.



The National Media Commission is a government of Ghana agency mandated with the responsibility of registering, regulating and monitoring the activities of media houses in the country.