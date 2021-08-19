Twedie Hospital project still on course – MP assures residents

Member of Parliament for Atwima Kwanwoma, Kofi Amankwa-Manu

Member of Parliament for Atwima Kwanwoma Constituency and a Deputy Minister for Defence, Kofi Amankwa-Manu, has told constituents of Twedie to reject fears that the initiated Twedie Hospital project will be thrown out.

He described rumors that the project will be abandoned as malicious and intended to deceive the good people of Twedie.



“Those going around the town are propagating lies, perhaps to score an unnecessary political point,” he told 3news.com.



The issue was triggered after the president cut sod for the ‘Agenda 111’ hospital projects across the country, beginning at Trede in the Atwima Kwanwoma District.



The District was chosen as the venue for the national event to kick-start the groundbreaking project, which aims at providing quality and adequate health services to the people in line with Goal 3 of the Sustainable Development Goals.



In September last year, Health Minister Kwaku Agyeman-Manu broke the ground for the construction of a two 40-bed district hospital in the Atwima Kwanwoma and Manso Nkwanta districts.



An amount of €71,500,000 was secured from the Erste Group Bank AG and Ceska Sporitelna a.s for the two projects.

The Health Minister disclosed, then, that the loan facility is covered by an export credit guarantee of €8,612,931.3 from the EGAP of the Czech Republic, and beneficiary communities include Jumapo, Kwabeng, Nkwatia, Achiase, Suame, Drobonso, Sabronum, Manso Nkwanta, Adukrom, Mim and Kpone Katamanso and Twedie.



In the case of the Agenda 111 project, the government has secured a $100 million start-up fund through the Ghana Investment Infrastructure Fund (GIIF) for the commencement of works.



Kofi Amankwa-Manu told 3news.com that “these are two different projects with different sources of funding, so where from the abandonment?”



The Deputy Defence Minister has assured his term will see “an equal opportunity for all so that Atwima Kwanwoma becomes a haven of development.”



He stressed that he has not reneged on his promise to “making the constituency great”.