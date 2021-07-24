Twellium Foundation receives prestigious award at Millennium Excellence Awards

The Foundation has been able to create job opportunities for many Ghanaians

In the presence of His Excellency, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, President of the Republic of Ghana and His Royal Majesty, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, Asantehene, at the Manhyia Palace, the charitable wing of the industrial giant, Twellium Foundation, was honoured at the prestigious award ceremony for its continuous generosity to the good people of Ghana.

The Verna Changing People’s lives initiative has magnetized the majority of the Ghanaian public, for its immense and impactful projects that have been carried out in communities and schools nationwide. See more in this video https://youtu.be/fpkh8uS_Dik which captures a recap of these impactful project done overtime by the Twellium foundation.



The Foundation has been able to create job opportunities for many Ghanaians, contributing tremendously to the nation’s development by empowering women, providing shelter for the homeless, providing businesses for the disabled, reforming and renovating schools.



The Foundation has also granted scholarships to Ghanaian students, provided water wells in rural communities, renovated roads, constructed speed rumps, provided full health treatment for critical cases, sponsored Ghanaian youth activities, created awareness on global diseases and social problems like Aids, Cancer, drug abuse, Autism, among others as part of its Corporate Social Responsibilities.

This has aided the implementation of the 17 SDG goals (Sustainable Development Goals) initiated by United Nation worldwide and supported by the office of his Excellency, the President of Ghana.



The philanthropic founders of Twellium Ghana, Mr. Hussein and Mr. Hassan Kesserwani, represented by their Chief Marketing Officer, Mr. Ali Ajami, who spoke on their behalf at the awards ceremony, has reiterated their continued support to create more impactful works to help empower Ghanaians, expand the company and their huge investments in Ghana, that will lead to more job opportunities and the development of the Ghanaian economy by manufacturing and promoting proudly made in Ghana products that meet international standards. See more in this video, https://youtu.be/7Ao9OamW-q0 as we document and celebrate the industrial feat, achieved by the pride of Ghanaian industry, Twellium Industrial Company.



The Millennium Excellence Awards, under its life patron, His Royal Majesty, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, Asantehene is one of the most prestigious awards in Ghana that recognizes Ghanaians, Diplomats, and key stakeholders for their dedication, efforts, and contributions to Ghana’s Political and Socio-Economic developments.