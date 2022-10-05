Tweneboa Kodua student murder case: Court remands suspects, awaits AG’s advice

Family mounts calls for justice

A District Court in Jacobu in the Ashanti Region has remanded the three persons standing trial over the murder of a final year student of the Tweneboa Kodua SHS for the third time.

The suspects; Eric Anning, Jephthah Boadi, and Adu Philip will remain in prison custody, pending advice from the office of the Attorney General.



The court presided over by Joseph Akuoko adjourned the matter to October 18.

The late Daniel Osei Mensah, a native of Manso Odaho in the Amansie South District was killed by unknown assailants who robbed him of his motorbike.



Family and friends have launched calls for justice for the deceased.