Twenty-five teenage girls get pregnant monthly in Kpone-Katamanso

Source: GNA

About twenty-five teenage girls get pregnant monthly in the Kpone-Katamanso Municipality.

On the average six teenage girls get pregnant weekly as a result, 151 teenage pregnancies have been recorded from January to June 2021.



Dr Esther Priscilla Biamah-Danquah, Kpone-Katamanso Municipal Health Director, told the Ghana News Agency at Kpone on the sideline of an event to mark the 2021 World Population Day, that the figures could go higher if measures where not put in place to curb it.



According to the Health Director, many of such teenage pregnancies have not been reported in any of the health facilities within the Municipality for records, saying the number could be higher than what have been captured.



Dr Biamah-Danquah called for critical monitoring of the girl-child within the various communities saying, that the Faith Base Organisation (FBO), the clergies and other stakeholders must up their games in securing a brighter future for the adolescence.

She added that parents should ensure they provided the needs for their children, so they could not be lured by other men into having sexual intercourse with them for financial favours.



She explained that adolescents especially girls encounter many challenges during the adolescent stage and they needed to be given special attention.



She advised that parents and teachers must not shy away from educating the children on the dangers associated with unprotected sexual activities, this according to her would deter them from engaging in such activities.