Twicy reveals how he got to feature on Patapaa’s single

Ghanaian highlife musician Twicy, has revealed how he was able to feature on popular highlife musician Patapaa’s single ‘Haters’.

According to him, Patapaa is more like his elder brother because they are both from the same town Agona Swedru.



He told Foster Romanus on e.TV Ghana’s Late Nite Celebrity Show, “Ever since he came into the limelight, he also felt like there are other guys in Swedru who are equally doing well so, he decided to help them in any way he can including featuring them on his song.



He disclosed that Patapaa just called him one day that he wanted him to feature on his song which also had Wendy Shay on there and he gladly took the offer.

“So he immediately sent me the beat and I rehearsed with it, then later went to the studio to record it and we released ‘Haters’”.



Talking about his experience recording the song with Patapaa and Wendy Shay, Twicy noted that, being on that song really impacted his career positively and has also increased his fan base.



“I’m really grateful to Patapaa and Wendy Shay for featuring me on that song because it has really helped my career. I say God bless them for making me enjoy their limelight” he shared.