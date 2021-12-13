Twifo Praso traders beg government for help, call for completion of market

A market scene at Twifo Praso

Market women in Twifo Praso in the Morkwaa District Assembly of the Central Region are asking the government to come to their rescue.

According to some of the market women, the government started the construction of the "Yentie Obia" market a year ago but has been abandoned.



"The contractor has abandoned the project, and we don't know why. it has been a year and half already, we are begging the government to bring the contractor back and complete the market for us," one trader said.



"Since there is no market structure for traders in the community, they tend to sell their goods by the roadside amidst rain or shine," another trader bemoaned.

They however pleaded with President Akufo-Addo to come to their aid and complete the construction of the market, to help boost business activities in the community.



Some residents, however, noted that the traders do not have a place to sell their goods which is quite worrying.