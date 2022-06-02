Twikrom and Krapoo communities get electricity

File photo

Source: GNA

There were spontaneous jubilation at Krapoo and Twikrom, two hard-to-reach communities in the Asutifi South Constituency of the Ahafo Region, where electricity projects hooking the places onto the national grid were inaugurated.

The chiefs and people of the two predominantly cocoa growing areas could not hide their joy and ecstasy when they gave Alhaji Collins Dauda, their Member of Parliament (MP) who initiated and financed the projects, a rousing welcome amid drumming and dancing.



The people expressed appreciation and happiness because the power supply in the communities would save them the burden of travelling kilometres away to Nkasiem only to charge their mobile phones and engage the services of hairdressers.



Mr Johnson Opoku Tawiah, the Assemblyman for the Beposo Electoral Area said the people would forever be grateful to the MP for the power supply, saying “we never dreamt electricity could reach here.”



“When the MP promised to extend electricity to Twikrom and Krapoo, we thought it was one of their political gimmicks. In fact, we did not believe him because there was no way even to bring a transformer to these communities,” the Assemblyman said.

Nana Yentumi Boateng, the Chief of Krapoo praised the MP for his desire to push development of the area to the next level, saying the people would always remember him for his selflessness.



Alhaji Dauda later told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) he used his personal funds, and part of his MP’s Common Fund to finance the project.



He said he had achieved about 95 per cent of electricity coverage in the constituency and promised to ensure that the few deprived communities were connected onto the national grid by 2024.



Alhaji Dauda advised the people to use electricity wisely and avoid illegal connections in order not to land them in trouble and urged them to pay their bills too promptly.