Twitter users react to Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram shut down

Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram experienced a shut down on Monday

A cross section of users on Twitter are in panic mode on the platform following a shutdown of three popular social media platforms, Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram.

The platforms at around 3:30 GMT on Monday, October 4, 2021, experienced some long hour glitches, with users unable to access their accounts.



According to a New York Times report, many users of the three platforms have now turned to Twitter and other social media platforms to lament the outage.



It is unclear what the reasons for the crash and cause of the error messages were. The three apps which are all owned by Facebook operate on what is called a shared infrastructure.



Meanwhile, shortly after the outage, one of the three social media platforms affected, WhatsApp took to Twitter to clarify the outages.



"We’re aware that some people are experiencing issues with WhatsApp at the moment. We’re working to get things back to normal and will send an update here as soon as possible. Thanks for your patience!," the messaging app wrote on Twitter.



Instagram also wrote, "Instagram and friends are having a little bit of a hard time right now, and you may be having issues using them. Bear with us, we’re on it! #instagramdown"



See some reactions from Twitter below:

Whatsapp, Facebook and Instagram are down now...



Twitter people are like..#facebookdown pic.twitter.com/MybLOeOQmr — Aaron Lee (@AskAaronLee) October 4, 2021

hello literally everyone — Twitter (@Twitter) October 4, 2021

Instagram down, Facebook down, WhatsApp down. You know who’s in-charge now? ???? pic.twitter.com/wlUEJCUP13 — MoomooAtiny_ (@MoomooAtiny_) October 4, 2021







When Instagram and Facebook are down... ???? pic.twitter.com/AypJEqT7fB — ESPN UK (@ESPNUK) October 4, 2021

Instagram down. WhatsApp down. Facebook down.



Twitter right now: pic.twitter.com/8dTjlSfzzH — B/R Football (@brfootball) October 4, 2021

IG down or something — Sean (@SeanReezy25) October 4, 2021







I think Mark Zuckerberg threw a tantrum and is about to learn that neither he nor the rest of the world needs facebook, instagram, or whatsapp. It was\is a failed experiment. We do not "get along" online. — Clay The Rude Scot (@DilbertDonely) October 4, 2021

A great reminder that Facebook and Instagram should never be used as your organization’s only website. — Marc A. Pitman, CSP® (@marcapitman) October 4, 2021







