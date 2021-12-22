Two 28-year-old robbers nabbed at Kaneshie

File Photo

The Accra Regional Police Command of the Ghana Police Service has arrested two robbers in Kaneshie, a suburb of Accra.



The two robbers are Chisom Nsube and Ebuka Salvation who are both aged 28.



According to the Police, the two robbers were arrested when they attempted to bolt with their booty of Two Thousand, Three Hundred Ghana Cedis (GH₵ 2,300.00) and one Vivo mobile phone they had taken from their victim at knife point on Tuesday December 21, 2021.

“Two violent robbery suspects, Chisom Nsube and Ebuka Salvation all aged 28 years were arrested through a Police-public partnership at South Industrial Area, Accra, last night, Tuesday, December 21, 2021.



“The two suspects, together with an accomplice only known as Award, who is currently on the run, robbed their victim of an amount of Two Thousand, Three Hundred Ghana Cedis (GH₵ 2,300.00) and one Vivo mobile phone at gun and knifepoint but were arrested in their attempt to escape,” part of a statement issued by the police read.



The statement added that further details will be communicated by the Accra Regional Police Command in due time.



Ahead of the yuletide, the police have vowed to crack down on all criminal activities in various parts of the country.



