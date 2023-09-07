Two Akans on a ticket? You must be joking – Ben Ephson squashes idea of Ken-Alan alliance

Pollster Ben Ephson has ruled out the possibility of Alan Kyerematen and Kennedy Agyapong running on a presidential ticket in the future.
The issue of Alan, who withdrew from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential primaries teaming up with the Assin Central Member of Parliament, Kennedy Agyapong; has been floated by some analysts.
The veteran journalist believes the idea is far-fetched citing ethnic dynamics in the political landscape.
“Two Akans on a ticket, you must be joking, it will never happen,” he told Metro TV’s Bridget Otoo in an interview (September 5, 2023).
“After the 2007 primary, Alan resigned and later on came back but having contested two or three times, I thought he should have learnt his lessons. He has not learnt any lessons,” Ephson added.
He reiterated his point that delegates in their 30s will struggle to appreciate the political gravitas of Alan, who peaked in politics some 15 years ago.
Alan on September 5 withdrew from the November 4 NPP flagbearership race citing intimidation of his supporters during a preliminary round of voting and the skewed system favouring a candidate he did not mention.
#Election2024: Alan Kyeremanten will not partner Kennedy Agyapong. Two Akans on a ticket will never happen - Ben Ephson suspects the former Trade minister might run as an independent candidate#MetroNews pic.twitter.com/URqSbdvJq4— Metro TV Ghana (@metrotvgh) September 6, 2023
SARA
Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards
Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.
Vladimir Antwi-Danso speaks on Ghana's security in the face of recurring coups on The Lowdown
You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:
Watch the launch of the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards on GhanaWeb TV below:
Share your news stories and ideas with GhanaWeb
To advertise with GhanaWeb
- Financial constraint a factor for Alan’s withdrawal from Flagbearership race – Political Analyst
- Team Afriyie Akoto denies condemning Alan for pulling out of NPP Presidential race
- NPP primaries: We’re probing Alan's complaints – NPP
- Test your popularity, runs as an independent candidate - Nyaho-Tamakloe to Alan K
- Public divided over Alan’s withdrawal from NPP flagbearership race
- Read all related articles