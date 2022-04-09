1
Two Burkinabes remanded for filming a military detachment

1.21451922 The two were arrested for filming the military detachment in Tumu

Sat, 9 Apr 2022 Source: GNA

Two Burkinabes have been remanded by the Tumu magistrate court for filming the military detachment in Tumu.

The two, Yaago Yashi, 17 and Zuregele Abdul Basit, 18 were summoned before the Tumu District Magistrate Court presided over by His Lordship Ernest Yao Agbenya who remanded the two into Police Custody to reappear on 20th April 2022 to allow investigations as to why foreign nationals filmed a security zone.

They were charged with Offensive Conduct.

According to Chief Inspector Gideon Mensah, the Public Relations Officer of the Upper West Regional Police who confirmed the incident to the Ghana News Agency in Tumu, the Security Officials at the 10 Mechanized Infantry Battalion, Tumu detachment arrested and brought them to the Tumu Police Station, where they were interrogated, and the mobile phone used in capturing the scene ceased while the vehicles and the Tricycle were all detained.

Chief Inspector Ohene said it was illegal to film security zones without permission and advised the public to be security conscious.

