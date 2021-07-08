Two CPP members challenging 2020 election of national chairperson

Nana Akosua Frimpomaa Sarpong Kumankoma, CPP Chairperson

• CPP's national chairperson cannot hold herself as leader of the party despite winning elections in 2020

• Two members of the party have pointed out a procedural error in the election of Nana Akosua Frimpomaa Sarpong Kumankoma



• They have asked the party to right the wrong or face legal action



Two members of the Convention Peoples Party, CPP, have asked the party to immediately conduct a re-run to properly elect its national chairperson or face legal action.



According to the two, the August 2020 election of Nana Akosua Frimpomaa Sarpong Kumankoma at a National Delegates Congress in Koforidua did not pass the legal threshold hence their demand.



In a letter dated July 1, 2020 through their lawyers, Thomas Abroni and Isaac K. Annan, asked the party's General Secretary to take necessary steps to cure the unconstitutionality pointed out.



The letter said, the fact that Chairperson Nana Akosua was elected by less than 50% of delegates as by law required meant that the party had breached Chapter 10, Article 93, Clauses C, E and F of the constitution.

It said of the four people who contested in 2020 poll for the chairperson position, "Nana Akosua Frimpomaa Sarpong Kumankoma came first with 915 votes representing about 46% of the total votes followed by Hajia Hamdatu with 682 votes."



They said per clause F of the above cited provision: "it is clear that no one thus becomes the Chairperson and Leader of the party..."



The duo added that no election was held to achieve the 50% rule before the Electoral Commission went ahead to swear in the Chairperson and other national executives.



"We are instructed by our clients to demand the holding of an election within one month from the date this letter is served upon your goodself to elect a candidate as the party's Chairperson and Leader."



It added that failure, refusal or neglect to comply shall lead to the filing of a lawsuit against the party to compel it to do so. "In that case the party should anticipate washing its dirty linen in public in addition to the obligation to pay our legal fees and damages among other court costs," the statement concluded.



The letter issued by one lawyer Alexander Adjei, of Max Consolidated Law Firm, was also copied to the Chairman of Council of Elders and the Central Committee, Chairman of the Legal and Constitutional Affairs and the Party's administrator.