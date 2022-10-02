16
Menu
News

Two Nigerian nationals jailed 40 years for robbing MoMo vendor

Jailed Arms The two were handed a 20-year jail term each

Sun, 2 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Two Nigerian nationals Bright Okwara and Ferdinand Obi have been handed a 40-year jail term for robbing a Mobile Money vendor at gunpoint.

The convicts on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, were said to have robbed Hassan Nuru Yaro who had withdrawn an amount of GH¢11,800 from the bank.

The robbery incident took place at the Kasoa New Market Junction in the Central Region.

The prosecutor, Detective Sargent Addai Boamah told the Court presided by His Worship Ebenezer Osei Darko that the convicts trailed their victim on a motorbike from Kasoa New Market to Market Junction, where they robbed him at gunpoint.

However, Hassan Nuru chased after the robbers and crashed their motorbike leading to the arrest of the two.

The two were handed 20-years each after the court found them guilty of robbery charges.

The victim is said to have expressed joy over the conviction of the two and commended the detective on the case Sergeant Addai Boamah and the presiding judge for giving him justice.

Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown below:



GA/BB

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Dotsei Malor questions Akufo-Addo's bodyguard 'ultramodern' hospital in Accra
A Plus shares horrifying video of indiscriminate shooting in Kyebi Apapam
Ghanaian footballer dies in horrific car crash in US
Betty Mould scolds 'young' Dame
Reports of possible coup in Burkina Faso: National TV off amid heavy gunfire
Mankessim murder: Accused persons confess to killing three more people
Adom-Otchere analyses booing video
We are building NDC as a 'war machinery' - Ofosu Ampofo declares
Adom-Otchere attacks Manasseh over tweet
Pelpuo’s 2018 ‘Ghanaians will apologize to John Mahama’ tweet pops up
Related Articles: