Two accidents recorded on Kwame Nkrumah Motorway

Single roll-over rigid truck involved in accident on N1

Rigid truck somersaults on N1

Accident on N1 impedes flow of traffic



Police urge drivers on N1 road heading towards Accra to drive carefully



The Ghana Police Service has said that two accidents have been recorded on the Kwame Nkrumah Motorway (N1) involving vehicles heading towards Accra, between Adjeikojo and Abattoir.



According to the Police, the accident involved a saloon car, an articulated truck, and a single roll-over rigid truck. Pictures shared by the police show the rigid truck completly somersaulted, with the container it was carrying lying beside it.



The articulator truck also flipped on the side of the road and its contents scattered all over.

In a post shared on Facebook on April 4, 2022, the police said that the accidents have impeded the free flow of traffic which has led to some conjunction on the road.



“There are two separate road crashes on the Accra bound Kwame Nkrumah Motorway (N1), between Adjeikojo and Abattoir, involving a saloon car and an articulated truck, and single roll over rigid truck partially obstructing free flow of traffic."



“Meanwhile, the Tema and Airport MTTD Accident Prevention Squads (APS), are at the scene controlling traffic, with the Road Safety Management Service Limited crew standing by to assist with the recovery and towing of the vehicles,” the post by the police read.



The police did not indicate whether there were casualties but it said its officers are on the scene controlling the traffic.



Read the post by the police below: