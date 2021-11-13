Two ambulances escape armed robbery attack amidst gunshots

Bullet markings were left on one of the ambulance

• Robbers stage attack at Dawn on Saturday along Parambo and Kobre road

• Gunshots were fired at both ambulances



• Some areas within the Bono East Region are known to be robbery prone



Two ambulances reportedly escaped a robbery attack on the Parambo-Kobre stretch of road in the Pru East District on the dawn of Saturday, November 13, 2021.



According to a Citi News report sighted by GhanaWeb, one of the ambulances was the Mathias Catholic hospital ambulance while the other belongs to the National Ambulance Service fleet.



The Mathias Catholic Hospital Ambulance hospital in his narration of events said he was returning from a corpse deposit at Prang and upon reaching a section of the road, he saw flashlights emanating from the bush after which he heard sudden gunshots that hit the ambulance.



“As a result, I decided to find a safe place to hide. I waited for almost 30 minutes until I saw two National Ambulance drivers approaching,” he recounted.

On his part, the driver of the Pru East Ghana National Ambulance Service, Emmanuel Castro Tamakloe, gave a similar account of the attack he faced around 1:30 am.



“We were passing by and there was a gunshot. It was my colleagues that alerted me that it could be armed robbers. So we went ahead and we parked.”



“When we parked, they then saw the driver of the Mathias Catholic Hospital ambulance. We were together for about 30 minutes and another car popped up and reported the same thing,” Mr. Tamakloe said.



Portions of the Bono East Region including the Sene and Pru Districts as well as the Atebubu-Amantin and Kintampo districts have been tagged as robbery prone.



Residents have over the period appealed for enhanced security measures to curb the recurrent highway robberies in the area.