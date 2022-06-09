Two armed robbers sentenced to 20 years imprisonment each

Emeka Opara and Samuel Kalo will spend the next 20 years in prison

Police retrieve money stolen from woman

We will continue to provide protection; Police assures



Police give reasons for showing faces of criminals



A court in the Ashanti Region has sentenced two armed robbers to 20 years in imprisonment after they were found guilty of attacking a woman and making away with her money.



According to a statement shared by the Ghana Police Service on its social media pages, it said the two were arrested by the Police in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region on May 30, 2022.



The convicts, Emeka Opara and Samuel Kalo had attacked a victim at the Abrepo Junction branch of ECOBANK, “where they succeeded in bolting with a bag containing an amount of Thirty Thousand Ghana Cedis (GH₵30,000.00).”

The statement added that the Police retrieved the GH₵30,000 and have since successfully prosecuted the men.



“Because the two have been duly convicted and are no longer suspects, we have displayed their images in line with our new standard operating procedure.



“Any member of the public who can recognise any of them in connection with other crimes should kindly contact the nearest police station for further action,” the statement added.



The Police concluded its statement by assuring the public they will continue to fight crime and bring criminals to justice.