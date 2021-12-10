Two arrested for attempting to sell 16-year-old boy for GH¢800,000

Police are preparing to arraign the suspects before court

Police at Akim Oda in the Eastern Region have arrested two men in connection with an attempted kidnapping.



Kwaku Asare, aged 24, and his accomplice, Kwame Asante, aged 28 are reported to have planned to sell off Kwaku Asare’s nephew, 16-year-old Festus Amoako, who resides at Ashaiman.



The Unit Committee Chairman for Akyem Etwereso Electoral area, Kofi Appiah is said to have brought the matter to the attention of the police.



The police upon receiving the information caused the Unit Committee Chairman to pose as an agent interested in buying the victim at an offer of GH¢800,000.

Kwaku Asare according to a Citi News report sighted by GhanaWeb lured his nephew to Oda under the pretext of securing him a lucrative job.



The police are said to have arrested the suspects while they were waiting for the arrival of the victim at the Oda bus terminal.



The incident has been confirmed by the Eastern Regional Police PRO, DSP Ebenezer Tetteh, who says the two suspects will be put before the law court once investigations are concluded.



“On 7th December, at about 3:30 pm, one Kofi Appiah, a unit committee chairman reported to the police about a plan by suspects Kwaku Asare, aged 24, and his friend Kwame Asante, 28, to sell Kwaku Asare’s nephew, Festus Amoako, 16 years. According to him, the two approached him through one person that they wanted to sell Festus Amoako.



“He feigned interest and, in the process, they bargained for an amount of GH¢800,000. While the suspects were at the Oda lorry park waiting for the victim to arrive, the police swoop in on them and arrested them. They are currently in police custody assisting in investigations. When that investigation is concluded, the two suspects are going to be arraigned.”



The suspects have provisionally been charged with conspiracy to commit a crime, to with attempted human trafficking.